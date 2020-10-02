Chrissy Teigen’s Mom Shares Her Heartbreaking Goodbye To Grandson Jack

Following Chrissy Teigen‘s pregnancy loss, her mother Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen is sending her love to grandson Jack.

In a series of videos and images she posted on Instagram, a teary Pepper holds Jack, who is wrapped in a blanket.

“My heart aches,” Pepper wrote on the social media platform. “love you so much baby Jack.”

Chrissy and husband John Legend, who also share daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, shared their heartbreaking loss with a post to Instagram on Oct. 1.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Chrissy wrote. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

She added that while she and John never name their kids until “the last possible moment,” the couple had taken to calling their baby Jack during the pregnancy.