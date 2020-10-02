Chrishell Stause Admits Heartbreak Upon Seeing Justin Hartley Moving on With Sofia Pernas

Instagram

Despite her shocking split from the ‘This is Us’ actor, the ‘Selling Sunset’ star claim she is ‘a hopeless romantic’ and is ‘excited to get back out’ to find herself a new soulmate,

“Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause was deeply hurt when her ex-husband Justin Hartley move on so quickly after their split, with actress Sofia Pernas.

The reality TV star and the “This is Us” actor broke-up in November and he went public with his relationship with Pernas, his former “The Young and the Restless” co-star, in May (20).

“I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that’s going to sting,” Stause tells People magazine, noting it’s been painful” to see photos of Hartley and his new love.

But now she’s ready to find a new soulmate: “It’s been almost a year, so I’m excited to get back out there,” she added. “I’m a hopeless romantic, so I think it can still happen. It’s 2020! Maybe you could meet your person through an Instagram DM (direct message). I don’t know. Crazier things have happened!”.

Prior to this, the TV star spilled froze her eggs in order to relieve the pressure of starting a family by freezing her eggs. “I have taken the steps to freeze my eggs,” the 39-year-old actress/real estate agent confessed.

She continued, “I’m going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation, and hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there’s not so much pressure.”

Sharing more on her egg freezing decision, the Jordan Ridgeway of “Days of Our Lives” said she “was in the middle of the process when ‘DWTS’ approached” her. “So for the first weeks of rehearsal, I was giving myself daily hormone shots while learning the tango, and the procedure was done a few days before the premiere of the show,” she explained.