Chris Rock Jokes That Tiffany Haddish Was High When She Shaved Her Head

During his appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, the funnyman shares that her shocking decision has something to do with Dave Chappelle’s ‘Chappelle Summer Camp’ shows.

Chris Rock shared an interesting detail about Tiffany Haddish‘s shocking move when she shaved her head on Instagram Live earlier this year. The “Grown Ups” actor alleged that Tiffany might be drunk when she did that, and that had something to do with Dave Chappelle‘s “Chappelle Summer Camp” shows.

During his appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“, the funnyman recalled being a part of the shows, which also featured tons of comedians including Tiffany, in Yellow Springs, Ohio over the summer. He then opened up about their time at the show which included “lots of drugs.”

“I was trying to be nice ’cause your show is on in the daytime, but we do lots of drugs. Not the hard stuff. We’re like before coke. There’s a lot of weed — there’s way more weed than anyone should ever have — and there’s a lot of mushrooms,” Chris told host Ellen DeGeneres. He also said that Dave even hired a “weed/mushroom chef” for the guests.

Chris later revealed that Tiffany “drank the mushroom tea and cut her hair the next day.” He continued, “I know she likes to act like, ‘Oooh, Common told me he loved me with no hair.’ No no, it was the mushroom tea talking.”





Back in July, Tiffany went on Instagram Live Tiffany to document herself cutting her hair. She was seen all smiles as she chopped her hair, while her friends could be heard expressing their shock in the background. But by the time she cut the final locks, they cheered her. “Oh my God it feels so good to comb it, to brush it… I still look pretty,” she said.

However, many people thought that she was losing her mind and expressed concern for her mental health. Denying that she lost her mind, she explained in a separate video, “Why, when a woman decides, ‘I’m going to cut my hair off because I want to see my scalp,’ she gotta have a mental problem? Nothing is wrong with my brain, guys, I’m suffering from no emotional s**t, nothing. I literally been talking about this for years, how I want to see my scalp.”