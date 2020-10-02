Cardano Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By .com

Cardano Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



.com – was trading at $0.094021 by 04:04 (08:04 GMT) on the .com Index on Friday, down 10.09% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 21.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $2.953444B, or 0.89% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.917000B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.094021 to $0.100199 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 7.89%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $550.270490M or 0.51% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.0924 to $0.1066 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 93.04% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $10,473.4 on the .com Index, down 3.84% on the day.

was trading at $341.44 on the .com Index, a loss of 6.61%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $194.232349B or 58.34% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $38.723448B or 11.63% of the total cryptocurrency market value.