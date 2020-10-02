Brisbane Lions vs Richmond Tigers kick off time, results, news for the 2020 finals

Former Fremantle and St Kilda coach Ross Lyon has identified stopping Richmond’s lethal transition game as being a major key to the Lions snapping their drought.

Here, Lyon uses an example from Richmond’s 41-point win in Round 10 this year which shows the Tigers streaming from end to end after a Brisbane shot on goal.

“What they do, it’s a point and there’s hands on knees,” Lyon told Nine’s Footy Classified.

“(Richmond) just goes, they’ll take the contest on and you can see the run coming from behind and the work rate.

“While (Brisbane) is watching the ball, they’re gone, the Tigers, they don’t muck around. They don’t give you time to settle and Brisbane hate this. They want a settled slow game, well guess what, Richmond don’t give it to you.

“Houli will be running, Short will be running, Broad will be running, they’ll intercept and they’ll go.