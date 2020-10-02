Brandon Kintzler has great quote after Marlins advance

It’s been a strange season for the Miami Marlins, but it’s not over yet after their win over the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

The Marlins beat the Cubs twice in a row to advance to the NLCS. They did so despite being expected to be one of the league’s worst teams, as well as dealing with an early-season COVID-19 outbreak.

Marlins reliever Brandon Kintzler reflected on that after the win, and he had an awesome quote about how their season has gone.

“We’ve been screwed around all year with scheduling and fake rain delays and fake postponements, and it’s just been a freaking whirlwind,” Kintzler said, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN. “Everyone tried to screw with us, and to get the last out right there is just like ‘We’re still here, you can’t get rid of us!’

Kintzler also took a shot at NBC Sports Philadelphia analyst Ricky Bottalico, who referred to the Marlins as “bottom feeders” during his postgame analysis on Opening Day. The Marlins used that phrase as a rallying cry, even having “bottom feeders” T-shirts in the dugout during Friday’s game.