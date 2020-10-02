Borat Crashes Mike Pence’s Speech at CPAC in First Trailer for Sequel

Sacha Baron Cohen is revealed to be the person who disguised as a Donald Trump impersonator and interrupted Pence’s speech during Conservative Political Action Conference in February.

Sacha Baron Cohen returns with more satirical and adult jokes in the first official trailer for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm“. The actor reprises his role as Kazakhstani television personality Borat Sagdiyev, who in the film is going to America for a new “mission.”

This time, Borat’s daughter, Sandra Jessica Parker Sagdiyev played by Irina Nowak, tags along her father in the trip as the fictional news reporter declares that he’s going to give her daughter as a present to “someone close to the throne.” Before he manages to pull it off, though, he learns the shocking news that his daughter is pregnant, possibly with his baby.

Borat then proceeds to carry out his mission by choosing a dress for his daughter and picks a disguise for him. It’s then revealed that Cohen was the person who disguised as a Donald Trump impersonator and interrupted Mike Pence’s speech during Conservative Political Action Conference in February. With his daughter slung over his shoulder, he shouts in the crowd, “Michael Penis, I brought the girl for you!”

Cohen also touches on the COVID-19 crisis in the upcoming movie as his character physically fights the virus with a frying pan. Toward the end of the trailer, footage of Borat’s interview with Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is featured.

Miller has confirmed that he unwittingly filmed cameo for the “Borat” sequel last year. “Yep, its official, I got ‘Boratted’!” he said in a statement released on Thursday, October 1. “You’ll see I’m in the end of the trailer released today for Sasha Baron Cohen’s new Borat 2 movie.”

He continued, “Glad I’m in good company with Vice-President Pence, former Vice President Dick Cheney, former Mayor Rudy Guiliani, Senator Bernie Sanders, Trent Lott, Alan Keyes and other national political leaders – all of whom have been tricked into a fake interview by this guy in one of his disguises over the years. The interview took place last fall and it was one of the strangest I’ve ever had.”

“I don’t like Cohen’s attacks on conservatives, but if 2020 has taught us anything, its that we need to laugh when we can,” he added, seemingly not taking offense with the prank. “Good thing I’m not one of those politicians who take themselves too seriously! Not going to keep me from fighting the good fight!”

Back in July, Rudy Giuliani called the cops when Cohen as his character Borat showed up in a pink bikini while trying to interview him. The former mayor and personal attorney to President Trump said he agreed to the interview thinking it was a serious interview about the administration’s response to COVID-19.

“It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive,” he recalled, though he didn’t immediately recognize the gate-crasher as Cohen. “This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away.”

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” will premiere October 23 on Amazon.