bluebird bio Announces European Medicines Agency’s Acceptance of Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D™) Gene Therapy for Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD)

bluebird bio is pioneering gene therapy with purpose. From our Cambridge, Mass., headquarters, we’re developing gene and cell therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer, with the goal that people facing potentially fatal conditions with limited treatment options can live their lives fully. Beyond our labs, we’re working to positively disrupt the healthcare system to create access, transparency and education so that gene therapy can become available to all those who can benefit.

bluebird bio is a human company powered by human stories. We’re putting our care and expertise to work across a spectrum of disorders, including cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, sickle cell disease, β-thalassemia and multiple myeloma, using gene and cell therapy technologies including gene addition, and (megaTAL-enabled) gene editing.

bluebird bio has additional nests in Seattle, Wash.; Durham, N.C.; and Zug, Switzerland. For more information, visit bluebirdbio.com.

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company’s expectations and plans for regulatory approval for and commercialization of eli-cel in the U.S. and E.U. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks that the efficacy and safety results for eli-cel from the Starbeam Study seen to date will not continue or persist, the risk of cessation or delay of any of the ongoing clinical studies and/or our development of eli-cel, the risks regarding future potential regulatory approvals of eli-cel, including the risk that the Starbeam Study will be insufficient to support regulatory submissions or marketing approval in the U.S., the risk that our submissions for regulatory approvals will not be submitted or accepted for filing by the regulatory authorities on the timeframe we expect or at all, and the risk that any one or more of our product candidates will not be successfully developed, approved or commercialized. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our most recent Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and bluebird bio undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

