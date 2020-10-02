BLACKPINK Already Breaking Records With ‘Lovesick Girls’ Music Video

The music video itself finds the four-piece girl group dealing with their own breakups, with Rose crying her heart out in a bathtub and breaking instruments.

It’s not even been a day since BLACKPINK released their album and music video for one of its tracks, “Lovesick Girls”, but the girl group is already breaking records. Their new visuals has become the fastest Korean girl group music video to surpass 10 million views, breaking their own records.

Ever since it was released on Thursday midnight, October 1, the music video for “Lovesick Girls” garnered 10 million views in just 53 minutes. The previous record was held by the four-piece group’s “Ice Cream” music video with Selena Gomez that reached 10 million views in just 55 minutes.

“Lovesick Girls” music video itself finds the four ladies dealing with breakups. Rose is seen crying her heart out in a bathtub and breaking instruments, while Lisa tries to throw away her pain by smashing a car. However, as the music video progresses, the girls finally get over their heartbreak with them taking a freeing ride into the countryside in a convertible together.

“Lovesick Girls” is one of the tracks off BLACKPINK’s new release “The Album”, which also includes a Cardi B collaboration entitled “Bet You Wanna”. It marks the group’s fourth time collaborating with international artists following Selena, Lady GaGa and Dua Lipa.

Discussing their collaborations with such amazing artists, the group admitted that they all have a profound impact on their music. “We grew up listening to a wide variety of music. We all grew up in different areas, but I would say some of the amazing people we collaborated with we all grew up listening to and we are big fans of them,” Rose said, before Jennie chimed in, “[Cardi B] is our first rap feature. We are so excited to share this music with you guys.”