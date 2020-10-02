Bette Midler Shares Excitement in Returning for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

Walt Disney Pictures

–

Bette Midler is more than excited for “Hocus Pocus 2“. Following a report that Disney+ is working on a sequel, the Winifred Sanderson of 1993’s Disney Halloween classic reveals in a new interview that she can’t wait to get back on her broom and fly again.

She said that she’s “absolutely” up to reprise her role, adding, “I can’t wait to fly!” As for how far the new project has went, the 74-year-old told Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner, “Oh, yeah. We’re just talking logistics.”

While details are still scarce, it was said that Adam Shankman (“Hairspray”) will take over the directing duties from Kenny Ortega, who helmed the 1993 Halloween classic. While the new take on the flick will allegedly revolve around some newer characters, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are expected to reprise their roles, Sarah Sanderson and Mary Sanderson respectively, alongside Bette.

Sarah previously also hinted that she’s totally on board for the new series. In a May interview on Andy Cohen‘s Sirius XM radio show, she was asked, “Do you think there would be a sequel to ‘Hocus Pocus’? Because it seems to be on peoples’ radar.” To that, she answered, “I think that it’s something that, um, Bette and Kathy and I are all all very hospitable to the idea.”

“I think for a long time people were talking about it as…if it had been, people were moving forward with it in a real way, but we were unaware of it,” she went on saying. “But I think now we’ve gotten to the point where we’ve all, we’ve agreed publicly to the right people, ‘Yes, that would be a very very fun idea.’ So we’ll see. We’ll see what the future holds.”

The three, meanwhile, are set to virtually reunite for “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover.”