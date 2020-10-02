Betfair suspends betting on US election after Trump catches COVID-19 By

© . Betfair logo is seen behind a keyboard, gambling dice and chips in this illustration taken in Sarajevo
LONDON () – Betfair suspended betting on the outcome of the U.S. election on Friday, according to its website, after President Donald Trump said he tested positive for COVID-19.
Betting odds on Betfair had shown Democratic challenger Joe Biden’s probability of winning at 60% on Wednesday after the first U.S. presidential debate. Biden’s odds rose from 56% before the debate. Trump’s fell to 40%.
