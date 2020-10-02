Best Amazon Prime Day Fitbit Deals 2020

If you’re in the market for a great smartwatch, Fitbit has you covered with the new Versa 3 or the health-focused Sense, both of which are packed to the gills with tons of sensors and features. Alternatively, Fitbit also makes the most popular fitness bands around like the Inspire 2 and Charge 4, which are perfect for those who just want good health tracking and don’t want to fuss with superfluous smart features and notifications. And don’t forget about maintaining a healthy body weight with a smart scale like the Aria line from Fitbit.

It’s never too late to get in shape with these great Amazon Prime Day deals on Fitbit smartwatches, fitness trackers, and smart scales. These devices are perfect for helping motivate you to move more and for providing the data and metrics you need to gain a better understanding of your holistic health picture.

New Fitbit devices don’t often go on sale throughout the year, but you can usually find a bargain during special sales events like Prime Day. Amazon also discounts previous generation versions of Fitbit devices, which are still a great value, particularly if you’re looking to save extra money during these challenging times. Check back here often, as we’ll be continuously updating this list right up through Prime Day 2020!

Best Fitbit Inspire Deals

The Fitbit Inspire is a svelt little fitness tracker that somehow still manages to pack a lot of health tech into a tiny package. It is often favored by female athletes, those with smaller wrists, and those who don’t want a bulky computer on their wrists.

There are three versions of the Fitbit Inspire for sale right now on Amazon, including the recently announced Inspire 2 and last year’s Inspire HR and Inspire. All three are excellent values under $100, and there are compelling reasons to choose each of them.

If you want the latest and greatest, pick the Inspire 2. It features 10-day battery life and comes with a free year of Fitbit Premium, which is Fitbit’s subscription service offering enhanced guidance, insights, metrics, and fitness instruction. If you don’t want the free Fitbit Premium, and can get by on a measly seven days of battery life, then the Inspire HR can save you $20 or more. And finally, if you are not concerned with tracking your heart rate and just want the basics, then the regular Inspire can be had for under $60.

If you like a sleek, minimal fitness band, you can’t do much better than the new Inspire 2. It has improved heart rate monitoring capabilities, an impressive 10-day battery life, and it comes with a full year of free access to Fitbit Premium! $100 at Amazon Last year’s best Inspire tracker is still a great device, and it’s an incredible value right now! This waterproof band can measure your pulse and track your sleep, and it even can display notifications from your smartphone. $90 at Amazon The Fitbit Inspire is last year’s entry-level adult tracker from Fitbit, but it’s the perfect device for the person who just wants to track basic activity metrics like steps, distance, and calories burned. It also does a great job of showing you the time and your notifications in a sleek profile, and it’s available in a basic black and a sexy sangria color. $55 at Amazon

Best Fitbit Charge Deals

The Charge line is arguably the most iconic (not Ionic) of all of Fitbit’s many tracker devices. The company introduced the latest version, the Charge 4, earlier in 2020, and added some much needed and requested features with the update. The Charge 4 now comes with GPS on the device, so you no longer have to bring your phone with you to fully and accurately track your workout, and the battery life has improved as well. All versions of the Charge 4 also include NFC for Fitbit Pay, which was a feature previously only available in the Special Edition Charge 3.

And what of the Charge 3? Is it still a good purchase? Absolutely! If you carry your phone with you anyway on a workout (and you’re going to have to because none of the Charge trackers support music storage or streaming), then the Charge 3’s connected GPS isn’t that much of a sacrifice. The battery life is also pretty solid at around five days. In my opinion, it’s probably worth saving the extra money and getting a Charge 3 over the Charge 4, but your priorities may be different. Either way, they’re both on sale right now, and we expect further discounts through Prime Day.

Earlier this year, Fitbit released this update to its popular Charge lineup, and it ticked nearly all of the boxes that fans wanted from previous versions. The Charge 4 added Fitbit Pay on all models and onboard GPS, and seven-day battery life. There is a Special Edition version available, but this year all that means is a second, more premium band is included the box. $140 at Amazon

This is the Fitbit that I’ve been wearing for nearly two years, and it shows no signs of slowing down. It sports connected GPS, five-day battery life, and a larger touch-sensitive OLED display than the Inspire models. If you pick up the Special Edition version, you get an extra band and Fitbit Pay NFC payments built-in. $115 at Amazon

Best Fitbit Versa Deals

As much of an icon as the Charge tracker is, the next most common Fitbit you’re likely to come across is some version of its Versa smartwatch. 2019 saw some important improvements in the form of the budget-friendly Versa Lite and the Alexa-enabled Versa 2. In 2020, the Versa 3 brings better battery life, onboard GPS, and the Google Assistant to your wrist.

As impressive as the Versa 3 is, we’re still recommending the Versa 2 as a great option for most folks, especially at its current discounted price. With the Versa 2, you can get 85% of the benefits of a Versa 3 for $50 less. That’s not a bad tradeoff, in our opinion. Of course, if you want a more colorful yet still fairly basic smartwatch, the Versa Lite will still give you step, heart rate, and sleep tracking.

The Fitbit Versa 3 is the newest edition in Fitbit’s most popular smartwatch line. It still offers remarkable six-day battery life and Amazon Alexa access, but it adds onboard GPS and Google Assistant access as well. You can now track Active Zone Minutes and store and play music from Deezer and Pandora (not to mention controlling your Spotify playlists). Oh, and did we mention that the Versa 3 comes with a six-month trial of Fitbit Premium? $230 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa 2 offers six-day battery life, heart rate and sleep monitoring, and Amazon Alexa access at a better price than ever before. Even with the newly-announced Versa 3 on the horizon, this is still a great smartwatch at a fantastic price. $179 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa Lite doesn’t have NFC payments, Alexa access, or all of the fancy fitness modes of the Versa 2, but it is a solid fitness smartwatch at a very affordable price point. You can find it for as much as $35 off at Amazon, and we expect those prices to continue to drop through Prime Day as supplies last. $125 at Amazon

Best Fitbit Sense Deals

The Fitbit Sense is Fitbit’s most advanced smart health watch to date, with a price that is the highest we’ve seen from a Fitbit wearable. For as future-forward as it is, it still looks an awful lot like the Versa 3, so why would you want to pay a $100 premium for the Sense?

Well, for that price, you’re getting cutting-edge health-tracking technology, including the ability to take an ECG, measure skin temperature variations, and SpO2. The smartwatch sports a beautiful AMOLED display, access to Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant with a speaker for replies, and six-day battery life. New buyers also get six months of Fitbit Premium with the purchase of a Sense, which is approximately a $40 value.

The Sense is Fitbit’s newest and most premium smart health watch, and it’s also the company’s most expensive wearable. We don’t expect a whole lot of movement on the price of this smartwatch, but we will be sure to post updates the minute anything changes. $330 at Amazon

Best Fitbit Ace Deals

If you want to encourage your kids not only to be more active but to want to become more active, then maybe you should consider getting them a Fitbit Ace. Now on its second iteration, the Fitbit Ace tracker allows children six and older to participate in competitions with friends and family and keep track of basic health metrics like steps, daily activity, and sleep patterns. Just note that neither Ace device features a built-in heart rate monitor.

The Fitbit Ace 2 appears to be targeted at the younger end of the age bracket, with colorful bands and protective casings, and silly watch faces that are sure to make any kids smile. If you have a slightly older child who may bristle at such a youth-oriented device, the first generation Ace looks nearly identical to the Fitbit Alta, a recently discontinued adult tracker.

The second-generation Fitbit Ace 2 is purpose-built to get younger children active and engaged in a healthy lifestyle. From fun watch faces to festive and colorful bands, kids six and up are sure to love tracking their fitness and sleep activity. They can participate in family challenges or start competitions with their friends. $66 at Amazon

The first-generation Fitbit Ace is still available and is an excellent option for the youngster in your life. It is styled nearly identical to the now discontinued Fitbit Alta, which was an adult wearable, so this might appeal to a child who doesn’t want as “childish” a look as found on the Ace 2. $88 at Amazon

Best Fitbit Aria Scale Deals

An essential part of the fitness journey for many people is getting a better understanding of and handle on their body weight and BMI. A great way to do this is with a smart scale, and an even better way for Fitbit users is with a Fitbit-connected smart scale.

The Fitbit Aria Air is the company’s latest smart scale. It can help you track your weight over time, and automatically syncs with your Fitbit app via Bluetooth. Not only can it measure BMI, but it can track other members of your household (privately) as well.

Smart scales have been around for a while, but the great thing about the Aria Air is how seamlessly it integrates with your Fitbit wearable and the Fitbit app. Not only do you get to see your progress as a number on the scale, but the data is also transferred to your app, where you can analyze your bodyweight metrics in as much detail as you like. $49 at Amazon

Which Fitbit Device Should You Buy?

Deciding on which Fitbit to buy is a very personal decision, weighing matters like style, functionality, and budget. I personally like fitness bands like the Inspire and Charge, but more and more people these days are coveting high-end smartwatches like the Versa and Sense.

Whichever fitness tracker you decide on, Fitbit also has some great accessories for each wearable and a capable smart scale in the Aria Air. Pair these products with a Fitbit Premium subscription (which comes free with the Inspire 2 and Sense, and is free for 90 days for all new subscribers regardless of device), and you’ve got a compelling fitness setup.

Fitbit Inspire vs. Fitbit Charge

If you feel more like me and prefer a low-key, low-profile fitness tracker, I’d probably recommend you go with the Inspire 2. It can do nearly everything the larger Charge 4 can do, save for music controls, NFC payments, and onboard GPS. But it sports an incredible seven-day battery life and comes with a full year of Fitbit Premium. That’s a tough deal to pass up, Prime Day sale or not!

Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Fitbit Sense

These are Fitbit’s two most advanced and most expensive smartwatches. The Sense is priced $100 more expensive than the Versa 3, but it comes with twice the free trial period of Fitbit Premium (one year compared to six months), and it features more advanced health technology like the EDM, SpO2, and ECG sensors. For as great a device as the Versa 3 is, if you want the absolute best Fitbit that money can buy, you’re going to want to go for the Sense.

Prime Day 2020 Fitbit deals I’m most excited about

While I don’t expect the new Fitbit Sense to drop in price much, if at all, during Prime Day 2020, I think we could see some deals on the other new wearables such as the Versa 3 and Inspire 2. Even a pricde break of $10-$15 off woud be welcome.

What I do expect to see is even further discounts on last year’s top models, including the Versa 2 and Inspire HR. These are both still great devices with a lot of life in them, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them as much as $50 or more off of their original retail prices.

What were the best Prime Day 2019 Fitbit deals?

Last year saw several great deals on Fitbit wearables, including $40 off of the Fitbit Versa Lite and 50% off the Fitbit Ace. There were also good bargins to be had on the regular Inspire (as much as $20 off).