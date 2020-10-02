Benjamin Keough Laid to Rest at Graceland 3 Months After His Death

Benjamin Keough has been laid to rest three months after his death.

According to Elvis Presley‘s Graceland Facebook page, the son of Lisa Marie Presley was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at the Memphis estate alongside his family, including his grandfather, great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley.

Ben, the son of Lisa Marie and Danny Keough and brother of actress Riley Keough, passed away on July 12 at the age of 27. According to the Los Angeles County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office, his cause of death was intraoral shotgun wound, while the manner of death was ruled a suicide.

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” a rep for Lisa Marie told E! News in July. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”