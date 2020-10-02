Belarus announces sanctions list in retaliation against EU By

© . FILE PHOTO: Belarusian President Lukashenko attends a swearing-in ceremony in Minsk
MINSK () – The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Friday it had compiled a list of people barred from entering Belarus in retaliation against sanctions imposed by the European Union.
The ministry said the list would not be made public.
EU leaders broke a diplomatic deadlock earlier on Friday and imposed sanctions on Belarus after hours of summit talks.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.