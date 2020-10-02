Belarus announces sanctions list in retaliation against EU By

© . FILE PHOTO: Belarusian President Lukashenko attends a swearing-in ceremony in Minsk



MINSK () – The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Friday it had compiled a list of people barred from entering Belarus in retaliation against sanctions imposed by the European Union.

The ministry said the list would not be made public.

EU leaders broke a diplomatic deadlock earlier on Friday and imposed sanctions on Belarus after hours of summit talks.