Arkansas Pastor Admits To Doing Meth With Parishioners!!

Arkansas Pastor Admits To Doing Meth With Parishioners!!

A pastor from Arkansas is facing drug charges after police discovered he was using meth at church with his parishioners.

According to the Kansas City Star, Lloyd Eddie Lasker Jr., 49, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Police found Lasker at a gas station with meth on September 22. Lasker was found in his truck’s passenger seat and a second man, Timothy Bynum, standing near the driver’s side. After searching the vehicle, cops found 4 grams of meth in a small baggie inside the door panel, a pipe, another device for smoking, and more meth on the passenger side floor.

