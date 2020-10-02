Are ‘social tokens’ the next big thing? By Cointelegraph

Are ‘social tokens’ the next big thing?
Social tokens — or tokens backed by the reputation of an individual, brand, or community — are gaining traction and some believe they could be the next big thing in the cryptocurrency community.
But what are they, and why are artists, musicians and social media influencers rushing to tokenize their efforts in order to gift, or sell them, to followers?
