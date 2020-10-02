Apple today shared a teaser for an upcoming series called “The Snoopy Show,” which will launch on February 5, 2021.

“The Snoopy Show” will mark Apple’s second series made in partnership with DHX Media and its subsidiary Peanuts Worldwide. Apple in 2019 debuted faux documentary “Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10,” and “Snoopy in Space,” following Snoopy and the Peanuts gang as Snoopy pursues his dream of being an astronaut.

Apple won an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Program for Peanuts in Space, and it has committed to producing a range of new “Peanuts” content in the future.

Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus

This article, "Apple Shares Teaser for 'The Snoopy Show' Coming to Apple TV+ in February,quot; first appeared on .com

Discuss this article in our forums