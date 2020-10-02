Apple releases new macOS Mojave 10.14.6 supplemental update with important bug fixes

Apple today released a new macOS Mojave 10.14.6 supplemental update to fix several issues that could slow down the Mac. Today’s update also relaunches Safari 14, which was released last month for macOS Mojave users but then pulled out after causing bugs for some users.

As reported by Mr. Macintosh, the Mojave 2020-005 Security Update released in September has caused some serious problems for Mac users. Customers reported that their machines were constantly slowing down for no reason, along with other errors throughout the system.

The Safari 14 update, which has been made available to macOS Mojave users ahead of the macOS Big Sur public release — which comes with the new Safari pre-installed — has also made Apple’s browser stop working for some users.

Today’s supplemental update for macOS Mojave 10.14.6 fixes all issues caused by Mojave 2020-005 Security Update, as well as bugs related to Safari 14. The update can be downloaded and installed through the Software Update menu in the macOS System Preferences app.

Have you been affected by any of these problems? Let us know in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: