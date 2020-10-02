Andrew Johns, Brad Fittler expert predictions

Even Newcastle’s greatest ever player has given up on them.

Rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns, who famously brought premiership glory to the the Steel City in 1997 and 2001 “can’t see anything but a Bunnies win” in Sunday’s elimination final.

Andrew Johns (Getty)

Johns was alarmed by last week’s capitulation against the Titans when the Knights had a home final to play for, with two tries in particular standing out as worrying signs.

“They’re stumbling. It happened last year too, the Knights, late in the year they just fell in a heap and it’s happened this year,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy & Joey’s Tips.

“Last week, everything to play for on the Gold Coast, a home semi, and they got beat by 30.

“The Titans were great, the Titans probably played the best that they’ve played this year but the Knights let them play that way.

“A couple of worrying things, AJ Brimson’s 100 metre try, no one got a hand on him. And then the try down the left hand side through Kevin Proctor, no one was in cooee.”

NRL Highlights: Titans v Knights – Round 20

That shock 36-6 win to the Titans flipped the script on this Sunday’s game, with Newcastle sliding a spot on the ladder to seventh and losing the massive home advantage they would have got at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Instead, they will travel to ANZ Stadium to play a Rabbitohs side brimming with confidence after obliterating the Roosters 60-8 last Friday.

That victory has made Souths heavy favourites to progress to the second week of finals and gives them the tag of ‘dangerous floaters’ with a premiership up for grabs.

NRL Highlights: Rabbitohs v Roosters – Round 20

Johns said the only way Newcastle could win would be if they’re most talented players, most notably star halfback Mitchell Pearce, play out of their skins.

“The Knights, a few players will have to play the game of their life. For one, Mitchell Pearce. He needs a 10 out of 10 for the Knights to win,” Johns said.

“I just can’t see anything other than a Bunnies win in this one.”

NRL tipping leaderboard. (Nine)

Brad Fittler: Panthers, Raiders, Storm, Rabbitohs

Andrew Johns: Panthers, Raiders, Storm, Rabbitohs

Peter Sterling: Roosters, Raiders, Storm, Rabbitohs

Danika Mason: Roosters, Raiders, Storm, Rabbitohs

Wally Lewis: Panthers, Raiders, Storm, Rabbitohs

Billy Slater: Panthers, Raiders, Storm, Rabbitohs

James Bracey: Panthers, Raiders, Storm, Rabbitohs

Ruan Sims: Panthers, Raiders, Storm, Rabbitohs

The Mole: Panthers, Raiders, Storm, Rabbitohs

Darren Lockyer: Panthers, Raiders, Storm, Rabbitohs

Mat Thompson: Panthers, Eels, Storm, Rabbitohs

Tim Elbra: Panthers, Raiders, Storm, Rabbitohs

Ben Glover: Panthers, Raiders, Storm, Knights

