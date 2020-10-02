Andre Marhold Exposes Jeffree Star, Claims He Got Paid $10K to Be His Fake Boyfriend

Instagram

In a since-deleted post on Instagram Stories, the basketball player says that the beauty guru ‘would cuss me out, hit me, say racist things to me’ while he was staying at his home.

Despite all the split drama on social media, it appears Jeffree Star and Andre Marhold have never been dating in the first place. The basketball player spilled all the tea in a since-deleted post on Instagram Stories as he claimed that the beauty guru actually paid him $10,000 to be his fake boyfriend.

According to Andre, he and Jeffree were actually nothing more than friends. One day, the latter came to him offering him $70,000 to be his fake boyfriend because his career “was slowly dying” due to the racism scandal surrounding himself. “At first, I didn’t want to accept his offer but he added 30k to it remind you I have a kid and I would do anything to him to make sure he is good,” he said in the post.

However, after some time, he wanted to end their fake relationship due to how he was treated by Jeffree. “He would cuss me out, hit me, say racist things to me, he threatened to sue me if I spoke etc,” he said, making it clear that they never had sex. “I would never stoop that low nor have sex with a person who is racist and manipulative.”

In the post, Andre also denied ever stealing Jeffree’s stuff as he insisted that he only took the things that the YouTube personality bought him. “I took everything he bought me along with the money he gave me and left,” he said. “Not even an hour later I see him claiming that I stole a Louis Vuitton bag from his house which I didn’t. I have my own things and would never steal from someone in my life.”

Prior to making this post, Andre has denied the accusation with a series of cryptic posts. In one post, he seemed to have a lot of questions as he wrote, “Reading yall Dms & comments.” Calling them “hilarious,” he posted it along with a video of him flashing his shoes to the camera. He also wrote on Instagram Stories, “don’t believe the hype.”