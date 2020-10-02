Americans increasingly want CEOs to take a stand on important social issues

Good morning.

Just Capital, the organization funded by hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones, is out this morning with its annual survey, which captures the views of 17,000 Americans about what makes a “just” corporation. The group then uses these poll results to form the metrics that guide its annual ranking of companies.

A couple of interesting changes from previous years:

Nearly 70% of Americans want CEOs to take a stand on important social issues, up almost 10% from a year ago.

37% of Americans believe companies are prioritizing workers this year, up 17 percentage points from last year.

87% of Americans believe their actions can shape the future course of business—up 16 percentage points over the last four years.

But in spite of these positive trends, there is still a large gap between what Americans expect from their corporations, and what they believe they are getting. Some 92% say they want large companies “to promote an economy that serves all Americans,” but only 50% believe large companies are currently delivering on that goal.

The CEO of Just Capital, Martin Whitaker, gave his assessment of the survey results in this piece for . His conclusion is worth noting:

“This is not about playing politics or prioritizing social activism over making money. It’s about building stronger, better businesses that give ordinary hard-working people the opportunities they deserve, that sustain our sense of community, that restores faith and trust in markets, and that ultimately provide a path to upwards economic mobility that, right now, feels out of reach for so many.”

More news below. And take a moment to read Geoff Colvin’s piece on what CEOs really want from the election.

Alan Murray

@alansmurray

[email protected]