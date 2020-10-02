Amazon third-party sellers are using Facebook and WeChat groups to find users who write fake reviews; Facebook removed three US groups linked to such schemes (Zoe Schiffer/The Verge)

Zoe Schiffer / The Verge:
Amazon third-party sellers are using Facebook and WeChat groups to find users who write fake reviews; Facebook removed three US groups linked to such schemes — Third-party sellers are evading detection by hopping between tech platforms,nbsp; — The halloween cat collar (three pack …
