Amazon third-party sellers are using Facebook and WeChat groups to find users who write fake reviews; Facebook removed three US groups linked to such schemes (Zoe Schiffer/The Verge)

Zoe Schiffer / The Verge:

Amazon third-party sellers are using Facebook and WeChat groups to find users who write fake reviews; Facebook removed three US groups linked to such schemes  —  Third-party sellers are evading detection by hopping between tech platforms,nbsp; —  The halloween cat collar (three pack …

