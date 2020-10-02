Amanda Bynes Returns to Instagram With a Dramatic New Makeover

The 34-year-old actress announced their engagement in February 2020, broke up with him three weeks later and then reunited one day after, having decided it’s What a Girl Wants.

“Amanda’s parents are fully aware of her engagement and at this point are not approving Amanda to legally get married under the conservatorship,” a source told E! News at the time.

Bynes later shared she was pregnant with her first child, posting an Ultrasound image in March and writing, “Baby on board!” However, her lawyer set the record straight and said she was not pregnant.

Recall that the She’s the Man star began attending the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2014, following her time at a treatment facility and an involuntary psychiatric hold in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

“Everybody is different, obviously, but for me, the mixture of marijuana and whatever other drugs and sometimes drinking really messed up my brain,” she told Paper magazine in 2018. “It really made me a completely different person. I actually am a nice person.”

Bynes celebrated 14 months of sobriety earlier this year.