All about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fitness room



Kareena Kapoor Khan is obsessed with staying fit and that is known by one and all. She might not love to hit the gym or be on a diet, but the actress puts in her all to look good for her fans as she understands the importance of looking good on the screen along with performing well while being in showbiz. Kareena has been regular with her fitness routines at the gym or the pilates class she goes to, but that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t have a place designated for the same in her home in Bandra.

The actress has a fitness room with a treadmill, dumbbells and a place to do yoga. The actress often takes time out of her busy

schedule to workout there if she is unable to hit the gym elsewhere. Well, she is a diva in every sense, isn’t it?