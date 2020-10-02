AFU seizes millions in property, cars belonging to asbestos corruption accused

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has moved to freeze R300 million in assets – including palatial homes and a fleet of luxury cars – once coveted by those alleged to have profited from the Free State’s asbestos audit corruption scheme.

Flashy businessman Edwin Sodi, former Mangaung mayor Sarah Mlamleli, Free State human settlements head of department Nthimotse Mokhesi, John Matlakala, Sello Radebe, Abel Manyeki and Thabane Zulu appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court facing a raft of charges, including corruption, fraud and money laundering.

Two days before they shuffled into the dock, the AFU secured a restraint order in the Free State High Court, which effectively put a freeze on any bid to spirit away assets.

This includes high-end sports cars owned by Sodi and his firm, Blackhead Consulting. Among them are a Rolls Royce Ghost, a Bentley Continental convertible and a Porsche Cayenne S Coupé.

Twenty-five cars registered to Blackhead, including a Ferrari, another Porsche and another Bentley, were also restrained under the order.

This is a developing story.

