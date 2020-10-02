3 facing charges after allegedly operating brothels in Framingham

Two Framingham residents and one New York resident are facing charges in connection with allegedly sex trafficking women out of brothels set up in homes in Framingham, according to state Attorney General Maura Healey.

Alejandra Arugello-Uribe and Karime Gallon Moren, both of Framingham, were arrested Wednesday and are being charged with one count each of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, keeping a house of ill fame, and maintaining a house of prostitution in connection with an alleged brothel based out of a Melrose Street home, a news release from Healey’s office says.

The two were arraigned in Framingham District Court on Wednesday, and both pleaded not guilty. Bail for Arguello-Uribe was set at $25,000, while Moreno’s was set at $10,000. Their next court date is Oct. 30, the release says.

In addition, Samuel Artunduaga Herrera, of Queens, New York, was arrested Wednesday in New York and was planned to be extradited back to Massachusetts to answer to charges of trafficking persons for sexual servitude, deriving support from prostitution, keeping a house of ill fame, and maintaining a house of prostitution, according to the release. Authorities allege Herrera was operating a brothel out of a Henry Street home in Framingham this past spring before taking off for New York. Herrera also allegedly helped operate the Melrose Street brothel.

“During the course of the investigation, authorities developed evidence indicating that Herrera, Arguello-Uribe and Moreno ran a profitable and organized criminal enterprise through two residential brothels in Framingham where they offered sexual activity between victims and buyers in exchange for a fee,” the release said.

Massachusetts State Police assigned to Healey’s office conducted the investigation.