21 Savage says he’s prepared to be deported back to the U.K. if the U.S. decides to send him back.

“I don’t think they gonna do that, but if they do, sh*t, my money going with me. Fa sho, I’ll be alright. Money don’t go nowhere. The money go wherever you go. Sh*t, they rich people over there [in the United Kingdom]. I’ ma be one of them,” he said on Big Facts.

The rapper was arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on February 3, 2019, after officials claimed that he is a citizen of the U.K. and that he entered the U.S. in July 2005 and then unlawfully overstayed his visa when it expired in July 2006.

He adds, “I done overcame every obstacle came my way. N*gga don’t really know how that sh*t be … just growing up. Like n*gga in the hood and a n*gga an immigrant, so no matter what, you can’t go to college. You can’t get no license, you can’t get no job.”