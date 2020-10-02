18 Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week

Here’s what you might’ve missed!
Here’s what some of your favorite celebrities have been up to:
1.
Chrissy Teigen shared the heartbreaking news of her pregnancy loss after being hospitalized for excessive bleeding.
2.
Kylie Jenner did the toddler challenge with Stormi, and it turned out really cute.
6.
…while Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor celebrated four beautiful years together.
7.
Tom Felton reminisced about his Harry Potter days.
8.
Jordyn Woods went public with her relationship with NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns.
10.
Joey King baked a “sweet kugel to break the fast” during Yom Kippur.
12.
Ashlee Simpson was surrounded by her sister Jessica Simpson, and their family, as they showered Ashlee’s growing baby boy with love and gifts.
15.
Lucy Hale dyed her hair red.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!