15 quotes by Mahatma Gandhi to fight negativity



Bollywood has been a hotbed of chaos, confusion and negativity for the past few months. The industry has faced a lot during the lockdown, be it losing some great talents, people spitting fire on movie stars and stories being knitted together to influence the audience. It has been a rough year for everyone related to show business and today on Gandhi Jayanti, we thought about bringing some positivity your way.



Mahatma Gandhi always stood up for the truth and believed in Ahimsa (Non-violence), we as a country are going through a lot currently and it is important that in such times we have faith that truth will triumph and we should seek it with humility. Take a look at these quotes by the Father of the Nation, who made the country believe that truth and humility alone, can outgrow any problem.



“The seeker after truth should be humbler than the dust.”



“Experience has taught me that silence is part of the spiritual discipline of a votary of truth.”



“Morality is the basis of things and truth is the substance of all morality.”



“Truth never damages a cause that is just.”



“Hate the sin, love the sinner.”



“In a gentle way, you can shake the world.”



“Satisfaction lies in the effort, not in the attainment. Full effort is full victory.”



“The weak can never forgive, forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.”



“Be the change you want to see in the world.”



“Even if you are a minority of one, the truth is the truth.”



“An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind.”



“Truth is by nature self-evident. As soon as you remove the cobwebs of ignorance, it shines clear.”



“You may never know what results come of your actions, but if you do nothing, there will be no results.”



“Strength does not come from physical capacity, it comes from an indomitable will.”



“Happiness is when what you think, you say and you do are in harmony.”