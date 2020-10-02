11 from SEC Named Campbell Trophy Semifinalists

Photo: Lance King | Getty Images

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Oct. 1, 2020)—– Players from 11 Southeastern Conference universities were named semifinalists for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda.

The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced today an all-time record of 199 semifinalists for the award which recognizes the best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

Eight SEC student-athletes have won the Campbell Trophy since its inception in 1990, most recently Alabama’s Barrett Jones in 2012.

SEC Semifinalists

Landon Dickerson (Alabama)

Grant Morgan (Arkansas)

Jeremiah Moon (Florida)

Prather Hudson (Georgia)

Luke Fortner (Kentucky)

Liam Shanahan (LSU)

Luke Logan (Ole Miss)

K.J. Costello (Mississippi State)

Parker White (South Carolina)

Brandon Kennedy (Tennessee)

Dan Moore Jr. (Texas A,amp;M)