Winners, losers from Lakers’ Game 1 win vs. Heat

Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat finally tipped off at the bubble on Wednesday night.

This matchup marks the first time both teams have met in the NBA Finals. The Lakers dominated Game 1, as they resoundingly defeated the Heat 116-98. Miami quickly built a 13-point lead in the first quarter. However, the Lakers hit threes at over a 50% clip throughout the first half. Once Los Angeles dismantled the 2-3 zone defense during the second quarter, Miami struggled to respond.

Here are the winners and losers from the Lakers’ dominate Game 1 victory over the Heat in the NBA Finals.

Winner: Anthony Davis