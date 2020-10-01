William Watson: Listen to the economics

Article content continued

Another economic rule-of-thumb is to beware the allegedly infinite cost or benefit. “We can’t afford not to spend” on item 17b in the federal wish list, the finance minister tells us, implying its benefit swamps any possible cost in the benefit/cost calculation. Or “one death is too many,” Donald Trump says before arguing (perfectly reasonably) that 200,000 deaths is better than two million, which he claims (not so reasonably) would have been the toll had Joe Biden been president.

Except that we never actually behave as if one death is too many. From road-building to jay-walking to schussing down a ski run or riding a bike to work, we’re constantly making both public and private decisions involving a non-zero probability of death. In most human activities, getting the chance of death down absolutely to zero would be impossibly expensive.

Not everybody accepts or likes economics. People resist the deaths/GDP trade-off our current policy choices impose. One way around that is to note the psychological and physical harm economic slowdowns can wreak, so that health is on both sides of the equation. But lost GDP — lost income, opportunity, experience and so on — involves cost even when it doesn’t threaten people’s health or lives.

Another rule of economics is to try to balance competing objectives at the margin, however roughly. In April, Quebec’s deaths from COVID were running at 128.1 a day on a seven-day moving average. The latest seven-day moving average is 3.1. Yes, 3.1 is too many. Moreover, deaths are a lagging indicator, to use another economics term, and recorded infections have been rising — albeit partly because Quebec is now doing 26,000 tests a day, many more than in March and April.

But in the unavoidable balancing between the economy and the virus, the numbers suggest there’s room for favouring the economy.

I know: call me heartless. Or call me an economist.