Why Ana de Armas Almost Passed on Starring in Knives Out

When Knives Out was released in November 2019, it was an immediate hit.

With a cast that included Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon and more, it was guaranteed to be a blockbuster. But it was Ana de Armas that the audience fell in love with, and the crazy thing is she almost didn’t audition for the role.

The Flaunt cover star revealed that upon reading the description (“Latina, caretaker, pretty”) of her character Marta, she felt it wasn’t the project for her. “I really pay attention to what that little description is,” she explained. “I’m sure whoever did it wasn’t thinking about what that meant but for me, I was just like, ‘Oh no, I’m not doing this!’ What do you mean—caretaker, Latina, pretty?'”

She noted that, “Things could have been very different,” had the film’s author, Rian Johnson, not sent a more accurate vision of who Marta is.