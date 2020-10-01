Who plays on ‘Thursday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 4

There aren’t a lot of promises to be made about “Thursday Night Football” in Week 4 between the New York Jets and Denver Broncos. But, unless there’s a rare tie, one thing is assured: A team will get its first win of the 2020 NFL season Thursday night.

The Jets will be hoping that Sam Darnold can perform more like a former first-rounder and keep head coach Adam Gase off the hot seat, at least for one week. The Broncos will visit MetLife Stadium hoping to eke out their first win behind a backup quarterback duo of Jeff Driskel and Brett Rypien. Both teams are coming off their biggest losses of the season, with the Jets losing 36-7 to Indianapolis and the Broncos falling 28-10 to Tampa Bay.

While the Jets were expected to be bad, the Broncos had hope with Drew Lock running a talented offense. But Lock is out with a shoulder injury, Courtland Sutton is out for the season, and Phillip Lindsay is dinged up in the Denver backfield. The Broncos will rely on the likes of rookie wideouts Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler to hopefully find enough chunk plays to beat the Jets.

Who plays on Thursday night football tonight?

Matchup : Denver Broncos at New York Jets

: Denver Broncos at New York Jets Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

For the final time this season, NFL Network will have the exclusive broadcast of Thursday Night Football with what promises to be an ugly affair between the Jets and Broncos. If either team wants to find success, it’ll likely be through a running back showdown between Frank Gore and Melvin Gordon.

The matchup would’ve been more appealing a few weeks ago, before Broncos second-year quarterback Drew Lock landed hard on his right (throwing) shoulder to hold him out for multiple weeks. That does give Darnold a better chance of picking up his first 2020 win, though.

Darnold has thrown for one touchdown in each game of the season so far, failing to top 215 yards passing despite trailing for most of each game. The former No. 3 overall pick from USC threw three interceptions in a Week 3 loss to the Colts, including two pick-sixes, and will be looking to right the ship.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Thursday, Sept. 24

: Thursday, Sept. 24 Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET

All Thursday night games throughout the 2020 NFL season will start at 8:20 p.m. ET, though the TV viewing options (more on those below) will change beginning next week.

Denver already played under the bright lights in prime time once this season, against the Titans to cap off Week 1’s Monday Night Football doubleheader. Thursday will be the Jets’ first night game of the season. Both teams play on Sunday Night Football this season, too – the Jets against Cam Newton and the Patriots in Week 9 and the Broncos against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 13.

For those in Denver, Thursday’s game will begin at 6:20 p.m. local time, the first game to start at that time this season as the Broncos shouldn’t be too impacted by a body-clock shift thanks to the night start on the east coast.

What channel is “Thursday Night Football on tonight?

For now, NFL Network is the exclusive TV home of “Thursday Night Football” and the only channel that will show Jets vs. Broncos. That will be the case for all Thursday night games through this week, Week 4.

Beginning in Week 5, all “Thursday Night Football” games will broadcast live on cable network Fox in addition to NFL Network. That simulcast setup will be in place through Week 16.

NFL Network is available via most cable providers in the United States. It also is available via satellite provider DirecTV (channels 212 and 1212) and IPTV providers Verizon FiOS (channels 88 and 588) and Google Fiber (channel 2019).

NFL live stream for Thursday night game

Because Thursday night’s game in New Jersey will be shown exclusively by NFL Network, the live stream options are limited. More will become available for “Thursday Night Football” next week in Week 5, when the games will start being simulcast on Fox.

Below are all of the live streaming options for “Thursday Night Football” in 2020.

NFL Week 4 schedule

Jets vs. Broncos on Thursday begins Week 4 of the NFL season, the final week before byes come into play. There’s no Chiefs-Ravens this week, but Monday night will feature the Falcons taking on the Packers to end the week.

In between, football fans should be sure to tune in for Chiefs vs. Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, as Patrick Mahomes hosts Cam Newton. And you can cap your NFL Sunday with the Eagles taking on the 49ers on Sunday night.

Below is the complete schedule for Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

Thursday, Oct. 1

Game Time (ET) TV channel Broncos at Jets 8:20 p.m. NFL Network, fuboTV

Sunday, Oct. 4

Game Time (ET) TV channel Ravens at WFT 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Steelers at Titans 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Chargers at Buccaneers 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Seahawks at Dolphins 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Vikings at Texans 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Saints at Lions 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Browns at Cowboys 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Jaguars at Bengals 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Colts at Bears 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Cardinals at Panthers 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Giants at Rams 4:05 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Bills at Raiders 4:25 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Patriots at Chiefs 4:25 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Eagles at 49ers 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Oct. 5