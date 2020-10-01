When Patralekhaa gifted Rajkummar Rao a cool bike



Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao is one couple who inspires several people to have a steady relationship. They have been together for a long time now and are often snapped heading out in each other’s company. The pair is truly amazing and always have each other’s backs. We thought about reminding you of the time when Patralekhaa proved that she loves pampering her boyfriend. She gifted Rajkummar a Harley-Davidson Fat Bob, which the actor wanted for a long time. On receiving it, Rajkummar couldn’t thank her enough and even revealed what his family had to say about it.



Rajkummar spoke to a leading magazine about it and said, “They have told me to be careful. But they are happy. Actually, this bike is a gift from Patralekha (his actor girlfriend) so is even more special to me. We discussed and she bought it for me so I am going to be extra careful. And that’s my message to other motorcyclists and road users too – be patient and enjoy the ride. There is more to riding a motorcycle than just speed.” We agree with you Raj!