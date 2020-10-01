What’s new and what’s not in Google’s most-affordable Pixel phone yet, Pixel 4a

Google has launched its latest Pixel smartphones — Google Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. Of these, only one smartphone is coming to India — Pixel 4a. At a price tag of $349 (Rs 26,250), Pixel 4a is the most-affordable Pixel device from the company so far. The smartphone’s 5G variant Pixel 4a 5G is priced at $499, while Pixel 5 costs $699.

At $349, Pixel 4a is in fact cheaper than the last year’s cheapest Pixel phone, Pixel 4, which launched at $399. In terms of specifications, Pixel 4a runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, packs 3,140mAh battery and offers 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The rear camera is 12.2MP Dual-Pixel f/1.7, while the front camera is 8MP f/2.0. And yes, like all Pixel phones, Google claims the hight of this one too is camera. Google claims that Pixel 4a is selling better than Pixel 4 series in the US. The phone will be available in India starting October 17. Here’s looking at all that Google Pixel 4a offers new and all that is not so new …