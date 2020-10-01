Whales accumulate Ethereum as sell pressure falls By Cointelegraph

Cointelegraph Consulting: Whales accumulate Ethereum as sell pressure falls
The latest findings by Santiment, published in Cointelegraph Consulting’s biweekly newsletter, suggest that regular users are returning to in response to lower transaction fees.
Several influential Ethereum cohorts — including miners and some of Ethereum’s largest non-exchange addresses — have been showing signs of ongoing accumulation and increased confidence in the coin’s long-term potential.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.