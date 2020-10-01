Wendy Williams Shares She Hasn’t Been Touched for 5 Months: It’s ‘Terrible’

WENN/Derrick Salters

The 56-year-old TV personality, whose divorce from husband Kevin Hunter got finalized earlier this year, reveals that being single isn’t too fun despite the freedom.

“25 years being with somebody and then you’re not with somebody and my son’s in Miami and I’m not married anymore,” she revealed in the Wednesday, September 30 episode of her talk show. She also shared that it’s been a while since she got intimate with someone.

“I don’t cook in this life. My stove hasn’t been touched in months and nor have I,” the 56-year-old admitted. “Well, 5 [months] to be precise. I need rules and regulations… like don’t use my bathroom. I’m very particular but I’m very very single and I’m very, very ready for action. It’s terrible.”





Wendy previously discussed her single life during her recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” where she was asked about the man she’s been teasing on her Instagram account. Setting the record straight, she said that she was just simply “showing you pictures” of her “with friends.”

“When I do find the man man, he will not be on my Instagram,” she went on to explain. “That’s one thing I won’t be doing. Andy, it’s lonely out here in these streets, you throw yourself back into work, I’ve got Chit Chat and My Way [Wendy’s pet cats] at home, but I can’t wait to get back to dating and I’m not gonna lie about it, I can’t lie. And, what I won’t do is getting him involved with this show or on Instagram, no, no, no.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, she got candid about the struggling of dating while in quarantine. “For the first two months, it was easy,” she shared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers“. “You know, March and April. You know, date, have fun, do stuff, shake it and shimmy.” However, things went hard in the following months. “I’m like, ‘Uhm. Don’t come over here.’ ”