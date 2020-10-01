Watch Christina Milian Take Fans Inside Her Life With Matt Pokora

“It’s a choice I am getting used to,” she explained. “But understandably so, in France, there are privacy laws that protect children and when I hear the word ‘protect,’ it instantly puts us as parents into protection mode. When the time feels right, we will feel happy to share. But honestly, minus the little tiny sliver the world hasn’t seen of his face, he’s still actively been in many moments of the show.”

Christina continued, “Whether he’s cooing through the background of a scene I’m shooting, or wants to be held while I’m shooting—I don’t hold back. He’s right there!”

Ultimately, the proud mom promises her new series will be “candid” and “honest.” In fact, she said it may reveal insight into things fans never knew about the actress.