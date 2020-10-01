Watch Adam Sandler Hilariously Call Out His “Disgusting” New Beard

Beard or no beard?

That is the question Adam Sandler and Jimmy Kimmel debated over during a chat on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which aired Sept. 30. At the start of the virtual conversation, Jimmy immediately commented on Adam’s lumberjack-level beard, which the comedian himself called “disgusting.”

“I’m sorry it’s not a beard it’s a mask,” Adam joked. “When I keep my mouth closed, it’s a mask.”

He continued, “My father had a beard all whole time and this is very similar to what his bear was. Grey at the bottom—I don’t have grey hair on my head for some reason, but I got greys coming out the bottom here.”

The Happy Gilmore star explained that the new, rugged look is for a new movie where he’s playing an NBA scout. He also added that the upcoming film is being produced by LeBron James‘ production company SpringHill Entertainment.

As Jimmy said himself, “[Adam] loves basketball and movies so much, he combines them frequently.” Outside of the upcoming film, the award-winning actor has worked with Kevin Garnett in 2019’s Uncut Gems, the Harlem Globetrotters in the 2000 film Little Nicky, and Shaq in his new movie releasing on Oct. 7., Hubie Halloween.