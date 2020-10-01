Verizon says it expanded its 4G LTE-based home internet service to 48 US states, but only in areas where it doesn't offer other broadband options or in-home 5G (Jay Peters/The Verge)

Jay Peters / The Verge:
Verizon says it expanded its 4G LTE-based home internet service to 48 US states, but only in areas where it doesn’t offer other broadband options or in-home 5G — The service first launched in July in a select few markets,nbsp; — Verizon’s 4G LTE-based home broadband service targeting rural communities …
