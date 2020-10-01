Vaani Kapoor binges on pizzas post wrapping up Bell Bottom



Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi star together in Bell Bottom. The film’s crew had left for Scotland weeks back to shoot for the project and ended the shoot in London. The cast and crew revealed this morning that the film has now wrapped up and this has made team Bell Bottom the first crew to wrap up the shooting for a film during the pandemic.



To celebrate the wrap-up, Vaani indulged in some pizzas and she gave a glimpse of it on social media. The actress happily took in a few more calories as she did not have to worry about facing the camera post pack up. Well, it truly looked like the perfect treat.