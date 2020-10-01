Home Entertainment Usher & GF Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Baby Girl Sovereign Bo

Usher and his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, have welcomed a baby girl; they’ve chosen to name Sovereign Bo.

“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond,” the singer wrote on Instagram. ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ by Stevie Wonder on repeat.”

