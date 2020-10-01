Usher & GF Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Baby Girl Sovereign Bo

Usher and his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, have welcomed a baby girl; they’ve chosen to name Sovereign Bo.

“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond,” the singer wrote on Instagram. ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ by Stevie Wonder on repeat.”

Usher is already father to Naviyd Ely, 11, and Usher V (a.k.a. Cinco), 12, who he shares with ex-wife Tameka Foster.

“Usher and Jenn are overjoyed, and so is the whole family, including Sovereign’s big brothers. Everyone is so happy and excited,” a source told PEOPLE.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show, Usher said that he was a bit stumped for girls names.

If it’s a girl, I don’t think that Usher would flow well,” he said. “To be perfectly honest, I’m trying to figure out which way to go. I got a few names in line, but maybe you can help me — give me some suggestions.”

“I’ve had a few [ideas]. Just been trying to get down to maybe a middle name. My second son has a middle name; Usher does not have a middle name. … I’ve been motivated by where we are in life. Something maybe relevant to this time?”