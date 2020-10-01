UK, EU make progress on talks on implementing divorce agreement, says Gove By

LONDON () – Britain and the European Union have made progress in the joint committee charged with implementing their divorce agreement, Michael Gove, who leads Britain’s team in those talks, adding that the two sides would meet in the coming weeks.
“We made progress in a number of areas and specialised committees will meet in the coming weeks, in order to conclude further work,” Gove told parliament.
