U.S. judge halts work of Trump administration policing panel By

By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON () – A federal judge on Thursday halted the work of a policing panel created by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration that aimed to deliver a slate of “law and order” reform proposals before the Nov. 3 election, saying it violated federal open meeting laws.
The Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice was part of a Justice Department effort to deliver on a promise by Trump last year to a meeting of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
The commission’s membership – made up entirely of federal, state and local law enforcement, with no civil rights advocates – and secretive proceedings led the NAACP Legal Defense & Education Fund to sue to stop its work.
U.S. District Judge John Bates in Washington on Thursday ruled in the group’s favor.
