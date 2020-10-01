U.S. House passes Democrats’ $2.2 trillion COVID-19 aid plan, which Republicans oppose By

© . U.S. House Speaker Pelosi participates in a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
WASHINGTON () – The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a $2.2 trillion Democratic plan for fresh relief from the coronavirus pandemic, though objections from the White House and top Republicans are likely to doom it in the Senate.
Republicans said the Democrats’ plan still costs too much, although Democrats have reduced the price tag by over a trillion dollars since May. The House vote was 214-207.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.