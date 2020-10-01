Twitter’s Jack Dorsey takes aim at Coinbase’s apolitical stance By Cointelegraph

Twitter’s Jack Dorsey takes aim at Coinbase’s apolitical stance
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has taken major U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase to task over its open letter to employees published on Sept. 28.
The letter, written by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, explained why the firm intends to avoid political and social distractions, and instead focus on its core mission of building an open financial system for the world.
