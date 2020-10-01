Twitter Think’s Saweetie’s Ex-Video Vixen Mom Is Prettier Than Her!! (Pics)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Saweetie is one of the most beautiful rappers out. But her mother may be even prettier, at least according to some folks on Twitter.

has learned that before having Saweetie, the rapper’s mom her mother, Trinidad Valentin, was a video vixen who appeared in Nelly’s “Ride Wit Me” video and DMX’s video for “What The Really Want” featuring SisQó.

Here’s a video showing her mama in action:

