Twitter reacts as Rangers buy out Henrik Lundqvist

After 15 seasons, Henrik Lundqvist’s tenure in New York is over. The Rangers bought out the 2012 Vezina Trophy winner on Wednesday, ending a long-storied run on Broadway.

He compiled a 459-310-96 record with a 2.43 goals-against average, .918 save percentage with 64 shutouts in 887 games. His 459 wins put him sixth all-time in NHL history and atop the Original Six team’s all-time list.

While word leaked Tuesday night that the Rangers would be parting ways with the veteran netminder, teammates, media members and the sports world showered accolades on him on social media.

Grew up watching these guys show what it meant to be a New York Ranger. Was an honor to get to play with them and see what great leaders they were for our team. Going to miss seeing Marc and Hank at the rink #Legends pic.twitter.com/MoNQaMlhNj — Adam Fox (@foxyclean) September 30, 2020

Can we stop with the no cup BS?Henrik Lundqvist was simply Greatness. Underlying stats, analytically, eye test, you name it. Appreciate his greatness. The guy was just unbelievable at his job. Fan or not, we all just had the opportunity to watch on of the greatest to do it. #NYR — Matt Seelinger (@Matt_Seelinger) September 30, 2020

Henrik Lundqvist – almost certainly a Hall of Famer – didn’t bolt when his team free-fell from a SCF into a total rebuild, and he was thanked with a buyout. Still leaving on the classiest note. If you aren’t a little gutted for him today… — Catherine Silverman (@catmsilverman) September 30, 2020

Henrik Lundqvist is, quite possibly, the greatest Ranger of all-time. Anyone who thinks that the lack of a Cup removes him from that conversation, is lost. An absolutely exemplary run, both on an off the ice. One that won’t soon be duplicated. Thanks for the memories, #30. pic.twitter.com/zLS8jah17A — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) September 29, 2020

Henrik not only defined a generation of Rangers hockey, but also a generation of all our lives. Think about your life in 2005 and your life now — he’s been there for all of it. He helped connect us with family and friends. We are so lucky to have had him pass through our lives. — The Garden Faithful (@GardenFaithful) September 30, 2020

A class act, and a heck of a goalie. Congrats on an amazing career in New York, Henrik. — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) September 30, 2020