TV Ratings for Wednesday, Sept. 30: ‘The 100’ Series finale

RELATED STORIES

In the latest TV ratings, The CW’s The 100 wrapped its seven-season run by matching its largest audience in eight episodes (629,000) and ticking up in the demo to equal its season high (0.2).

TVLine readers gave the series finale an average grade of “C,” while Season 7 as a whole earned a “C-.” (Read post mortem.)

Elsewhere…

ABC | NBA Finals Game 1 coverage (5.3 mil/2.1) delivered Wednesday’s second-largest audience and dominated the night in the demo, though with barely half the tallies of last year’s series opener (10.8 mil/3.9), which aired in May.

FOX | The Masked Singer (6.5 mil/1.7) ticked up, while I Can See Your Voice (4.4 mil/1.1) dipped from its debut.

CBS | Big Brother (4.2 mil/1.0) hit a season high in viewers while dipping in the demo week-to-week. With its season finale, Love Island (2 mil/0.5) similarly was up in audience, down in the demo.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email [email protected] and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.